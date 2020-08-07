Lawyer Arrested, Charged After Calling For Reforms

BANGKOK — Civil rights lawyer and activist Arnon Nampha was arrested Friday afternoon for sedition and breaching the emergency decree, an attorney said.

He was nabbed by police in front of his condominium in Bangkok at around 2pm, Yaowalak Anuphan, head of Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group, said.

He is currently under police custody.

“Arnon can only be detained no more than 48 hours before he has to be produced to the court. Then, he will likely seek bail,” Yaowalak said Friday on the phone.

Earlier today, Arnon posted a photo of his arrest warrant on social media.

The warrant accused him of committing sedicius acts under article 116 of the criminal code, which carry a maximum penalty of seven years in jail.

The charges followed his speeches on Monday calling for a reform of monarchy.

He is also charged for defying the emergency decree, which bans large gatherings.

Arnon could not be reached for comments as of press time.

Yaowalak also said the warrant named Arnon the seventh suspect, suggesting the arrest is part of the larger crackdown on pro-democracy activists.

Thai Human Rights Lawyers said at least one one more activist is also arrested.

The group identified him as Panupong Jadnok, the activist who attempted to hold up banners in protest of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s visit to Rayong province last month.