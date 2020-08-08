Protest Leaders Freed, Say They Will Join Aug. 16 Rally

BANGKOK — Two activists were released Saturday after spending a night in custody on charges of sedition and breaking the Emergency Decree.

Both Arnon Nampha and Panupong Jadnok were freed by the Criminal Court as the investigators prepare the cases against them. Their bond was set at 100,000 baht each and granted on a condition that they would not “repeat” their offenses.

“We hope that the justice system will continue to protect us, since we have always acted constitutionally,” Arnon said soon after his release. “If and when our protests are unconstitutional or not peaceful, I will willingly go to jail.”

He also vowed to “make the officials pay for what they did.”

Panupong said he and Arnon feared for their lives if they continued to remain in custody.

The two men stand accused of several charges over their Harry Potter-themed protest on July 18, in which the protesters denounced the government and called for reforms of the monarchy. They were arrested on Friday.

Arnon said they had been released on the condition that they would not repeat what the investigators accused them, but added that he would continue to attend protests, including a rally scheduled for Aug. 16.

