Activists Arnon, ‘Mike Rayong’ Detained on Fresh Charges

Update: Arnon and Panupong are freed by the court without any bail.

BANGKOK — Civil rights lawyer and activist Arnon Nampha was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges related to his role in an anti-government rally – the third time in the month.

He was nabbed in front of Nang Loeng Police Station by officers from another station at around 12.30pm, Yaowalak Anuphan, head of Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group, said. Arnon and several activists were at the station this morning to hear charges related to a separate rally at the army headquarters on July 20.

Yaowalak said the warrant accused him of committing seditious acts under Article 116 of the Criminal Code for the speech he made at an anti-government rally at Thammasat University on Aug. 10, which he called for a reform of the country’s much-revered institution.

“The fact that police are always detaining me recently shows that the country is utilizing dictatorial strategies,” Arnon said to press at the police station Monday. “However, I’m determined to fight on.”

Other charges accuse him of defying the Emergency Decree, importing information deemed to be a threat to national security under the Computer Crime Act, and breaking the disease prevention law.

On Monday, Panupong “Mike” Jadnok was also arrested on the same charges. He was in Rayong to protest a land reclamation project in the province while Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha was visiting a market there.

Panupong was wearing a crop top with a Red Bull logo when he was detained.

Arnon was arrested last week for holding a Harry Potter-themed rally earlier on Aug. 3. He was also apprehended on Aug. 7 for holding a rally on July 18, which he was one of the 31 people allegedly marked for arrests.

The lawyer was taken to Khlong Luang Police Station in Pathum Thani province, where Panupong was also being held. The pair will be taken to a court for a bail hearing later, Yaowalak said.

Related stories:

Arnon Arrested, Again, for Leading Reform Protest

6 Activists Charged for Making Reform Calls at Protest

Lawyer Arrested, Charged After Calling For Reforms