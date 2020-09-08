Prayut Tells Press Asking About Coup to ‘Go Home’

BANGKOK — Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha on Tuesday advised a reporter asking about the possibility of yet another military coup to “go home.”

“Hey! Go on, go home,” the Prime Minister called to the reporter during a news conference at Government House. He then began to walk away from the podium.

The reporters asked more questions on other topics, but Prayut seemed to dwell on the coup question, saying “Who? Who’s doing a coup?”

When a reporter said, “the army,” Prayut replied, “It’s sloppy of you to ask questions like this.”

Rumors of a new military coup circulated on social media along with videos of military vehicles being moved into Bangkok. But the army said the maneuver was part of a routine military drill.

The drill, which reportedly involved the rapid deployment forces, was first announced on Aug. 28 by an army spokeswoman. She said military personnel and equipment from Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Phitsanulok, Lopburi, Chiang Mai, Roi Et, and Ubon Ratchathani will participate in the operation.

Army general Nattapon Srisawad also said Tuesday the military exercise would last through Tuesday.

“I confirm that it’s just an exercise. We are training the new recruits,” Gen. Nattapon said.