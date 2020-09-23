BANGKOK — Hundreds of demonstrators are expected to gather in front of the Parliament tomorrow in the hope that the lawmakers will vote for a redraft of the current charter, a protest leader said Wednesday.

Free People group leader Tattep Ruangpraopaikitseree said the protest will insist on a process to write a new constitution led entirely by elected draftees. He also hopes to amend some provisions to limit the monarchy’s power and influence in politics.

“We want 100 percent elected charter drafters but also the ability to amend and sections of the constitution,” Tattep said.

A Democrat Party official said earlier today the party will not support any attempt to touch on the articles related to the monarchy. The pro-establishment Thai Phakdee group also staged a rally to insist that the charter should not be amended at all.

Tattep said he expects around 3,000 to 4,000 protesters because the decision to hold a protest was made in haste, and the rally will take place on a weekday.

He added that the demonstration will likely end by 8pm, but they may decide to stay on a little longer if the parliament delayed its vote on new charter drafting proposals.

“I don’t trust the government-coalition MPs and senators,” Tattep said.