Student Group Opposing Uniforms Tries to Sell Uniforms

BANGKOK — A student activist group that calls for an end to compulsory uniform rule in Thai schools apologized Sunday for launching a pre-order for all-black student uniforms as part of its fundraising drive.

The “Bad Students” group, who organized Friday’s protest at the education ministry to call for an end to school policies deemed as authoritarian, said the idea to sell uniforms wasn’t well thought through and canceled the preorder.

“We would like to apologize to everyone including students nationwide,” The group said on its social media platforms. “We sought to call for freedom to choose to wear dresses at educational venues, but instead tried to sell Bud Students uniforms through pre-orders.”

Read: Students Jeer Education Minister as Protests Escalate

“We accept our faults for thinking too little and would use the opportunity to ensure that such situations would never happen again.”

The group wasn’t available to comment as of publication time.

On Friday, the Bad Students activists toured six schools in Bangkok on a loudspeaker truck to raise support for their protest at the ministry education scheduled that evening.

The group called on education minister Nataphol Teepsuwan to resign because he was unable to respond to their demands for education reforms, which include the abolition of compulsory uniform and strict haircut regulations.