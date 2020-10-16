Siam Showdown: Police Attack Pro-Democracy Protesters

BANGKOK — At least four hundred strong anti-riot police shot water cannons and charged at pro-democracy student protesters, who are armed only with umbrellas.

“With love and care, young brothers and sisters. Your parents love you. They want you home. Do not make them worry,” a police loudspeaker said before lines of riot police descended on the protesters outside Siam Paragon shopping mall.

Police announced that protesters were breaking the emergency decree imposed by PM Prayut Chan-ocha.

Demonstrators stood behind a makeshift barrier as police moved on them. They held up three fingers and shouted at the police to leave. One protester strapped himself to the front of the barriers. Protesters also locked their umbrellas in preparation of the water cannons, a tactic apparently imported from protesters in Hong Kong.

“Get out, get out,” the protesters chanted, before sitting down. The protesters also sang the national anthem in defiance.

The water appears to be laced with chemicals, our reporters at the scene said.

This is a developing story.