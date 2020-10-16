Students, Monk Teargassed by Police in Crackdown

BANGKOK — Demonstrators, some underaged, were left injured from the teargas chemical laced inside water cannons used by riot police in their crackdown on an unarmed protest on Rama I Road.

“We will retreat. As leaders we weighed the situation,” a young protester shouted instructions via megaphone. “Many people have been injured. We don’t want there to be any losses. We are retreating and will fight with our brains instead.”

Two young men who were picking up a friend in the protest site said that they heard police say rubber bullets would be used if they do not leave.

“People are going to Chulalongkorn University as a refuge spot,” he said. “But we are going home and will be back tomorrow.”

At Chulalongkorn University, protesters are regrouping in the belief that police may not arrest people inside the campus.

“You can come in! Come in!” said a female protester, beckoning people inside.

A lecturer from the medical faculty said that they would not let police inside.

“I walked since the Victory Monument. I can’t go home since the BTS is closed,” a young man said. “I’m here to wash my eyes.”

LIVE from Pathumwan Intersection LIVE: Riot police are clearing protesters from Pathumwan Intersection. Demonstrators are regrouping at Chulalongkorn University. โพสต์โดย Khaosod English เมื่อ วันศุกร์ที่ 16 ตุลาคม 2020

Twitter user @qqsbpp reports that a five-year-old was injured from the tear gas.

Demonstrators also include underage students.

https://twitter.com/mewwithgulf/status/1317085204725391360

Please Spread this! We need everyone’s attention!!! Now Thai Police is spraying people in protesting by water with colour powder. They spray us with a high pressure washer. It’s wrong to use violence with us! #16ตุลาไปแยกปทุมวัน #whatishappeninginthailand pic.twitter.com/zl01dgAuLS — น้องจี Rast (@Nongjisooya) October 16, 2020

While the water was being sprayed at the protesters, a monk knocked on the door of the water cannon truck to ask him to stop.

https://twitter.com/extremelyRush/status/1317084816844623872\