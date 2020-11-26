Tycoon Urges Parents to Disown Children Who Join Protest

PHRAE — Some hardline monarchy supporters are praising a businesswoman who called for parents to disown their children if they attended pro-democracy protests.

Writing in a public post, Facebook user Suksri Tongsibjed urged parents and guardians of children with different ideologies to cut them off from wills, inheritance and any other benefits. Her call of action went viral and was reportedly met with financial support to her businesses.

“Write in the will that you will bequeath your assets to a relative (or a charity organization) if your children continue to go to the monarchy-abolishing mob,” Suksri wrote. “Photocopy the will and put it at the front door, so that they see it when they enter and exit.”

“If they ask any questions, do not answer, because the will already clearly states everything,” Suksri said.

Read: Ideological Clashes Split Families as Protests Heat Up

In the post, Suksri also wrote about her long family history and estranged relationship with her son. When her son went to be ordained as a monk, Suksri said, she told the abbot that she hoped in the next life he would not become her child again.

“I’m an original conservative. I’m the only one rebelling against what all Thais are doing, which is killing their children by letting them follow their heart,” Suksri wrote.

After the post was shared 5am Monday, it went viral with more than 3,600 reactions and 4,200 shares. All negative comments were deleted from under the post.

“I love your way of thinking and your actions. You’re so resolute!” wrote user Namthip Nammon Aey.

Suksri’s post was eventually reported by users and she was banned from posting on Facebook for 24 hours on Tuesday before she returned on Wednesday to thank her fans for sending in encouraging messages.

Good for Business?

Reforming the monarchy is one of the three main goals the ongoing pro-democracy protests are hoping to achieve, alongside PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s resignation and amendments to the junta-sponsored charter.

The protests also show a sort of generational gap between the mostly young demonstrators and their detractors from the older generations. Increasingly bitter family disputes caused by ideological differences have become a common experience for many Thais.

While Suksri’s Facebook post was panned by many netizens who support the reformist movement, royalists who oppose the protests are showering Suksri with their money.

Baan Rai Lake View farmstay was booked through the end of the year after the post went viral, she said.

“Thank you so much. Now mommy doesn’t have to hire a promotion team. We’re fully booked!” Suksri wrote.

Suksri was also able to sell her dorm property, and took the opportunity to promote her skincare brand Keelys Thailand, as well as Bangkok Car Rent and Prime Properties Thailand.

“Oh! I forgot that my other business websites are all in English,” she wrote. “The customers are 100% foreigners. Boycotting my businesses won’t have any effect because farangs can’t read Thai, aiya!”

One customer purchased a 18,000 baht, 1 year contract to move into one of her properties after she published the advice about disowning children.

Suksri also posted a document showing that she owns the trademark of the Keeleys brand, which is registered to Yasinee Tongsibjed.

Giving financial support for Thais who display nationalistic gestures have become a favorite hobby among the pro-establishment faction in recent months.

In October, royalists sent 18,200 baht to a woman who was charged with assault for slapping a schoolgirl that did not stand up for the National Anthem in Ayutthaya province.

Related stories:

Protesters Defy Police Water Cannons to Deliver Royal Letters

‘I Don’t Want to Die Before My Mom,’ Monk Fled Thailand for ‘Insulting’ King