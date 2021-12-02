Photo Exhibit Honors Myanmar Women’s Fights for Democracy

BANGKOK — Sixty photos taken by various photographers showing Burmese women’s struggle against military junta are on display at Bangkok Arts and Culture Center until Sunday.

The “Women Out on The Streets for a New Myanmar” exhibition is organized by SEA Junction, a Bangkok-based non-profit organisation working for a better Southeast Asia. Captions are available in English and Thai and those who want to order some pictures or donate can do so.

A corner was reserved for visitors’ comments.

“I am so sad for our country,” wrote one. “Keep fighting bro!” wrote another.

Lia Scortino Sumaryono, director of SEA Junction, said Thursday the exhibition vital to keep people’s awareness that the struggle in Myanmar is not over but admits it’s a struggle to maintain people’s attention after nearly a year since the coup. “There’s much less news in the newspapers [about Myanmar]. Some Thais think it’s already concluded so that’s the challenge. ”

Scortino Sumaryono added that her decision to focus on women’s struggles is both a critique against patriarchy and military junta – both male domination.

Lattapol Jirapathomsakul, a program officer manning the exhibit said he was surprised that some visitors didn’t even know what is happening in Myanmar.

The exhibition runs until Sunday. On Saturday, at 4-5pm and Sunday at 1-2pm, the will be live music and cultural performance performed by Co-culture Ensemble and The Myanmar Students Community in Thailand. Call 097 002 4140 for details.