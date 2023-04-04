Political Parties Draw Lots To Get a Number for the Election

Leaders and partylist MP candidates of various parties arrived at Thai-Japan Youth Centre Tuesday morning to register their candidacy for the first day of partylist MP candidate registration with the Election Commission.

Political parties draw lots to decide the number assigned to its party for the upcoming general election that will appear on the partylists on ballot paper.

Here are the results.

United Thai Nation Party # 22

Pheu Thai # 29

Phalang Pracharath # 37

Democrat # 26

Move Forward # 31

Bhumjai Thai # 7

Thai Sang Thai # 32

Thai Liberal # 25

Chart Thai Pattana # 18

Chart Pattana Kla # 14

Thai Pakdee # 21

Pheu Chart # 24

Prachachart # 11

Plian #20