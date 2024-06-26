Thailand and Bhutan Strengthen Ties, Promote Two Kingdoms Tourism

BANGKOK — On June 26, 2024, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay met in Bangkok to commemorate 35 years of diplomatic relations.

The leaders witnessed the signing ceremony of the following two Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) on medical education cooperation and tourism. These are key points from their meeting:

Trade: Agreed to accelerate FTA negotiations and aim to increase trade volume to $120 million as soon as possible.

Investment: Thailand showed interest in Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project. This holistic vision of GMC resonates with Thailand’s shared values of technology-driven and sustainable future. The two key memorandum of understanding signed today will also help boost tourism sectors of the two countries, and promote academic exchange and cooperation in medical education.

Tourism: The two Kingdoms are blessed with rich cultural heritage and diverse natural beauty, and look forward to promoting the “Two Kingdoms, One Destination” initiative, which will boost the tourism industry in both countries.

Both the Prime Ministers looked to the possibility of establishing a “Friends of Thailand-Bhutan Group” to deepen the bonds between peoples of the two countries.

Education: Committed to facilitating student and academic exchanges.

Renewable Energy: Agreed to share expertise, particularly in hydropowerwhich both countries have expertise.

Regional Cooperation: Emphasized the importance of BIMSTEC. Bhutan’s PM accepted an invitation to the BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand in September 2024.

The leaders expressed commitment to deepening cooperation across various sectors, leveraging their shared Buddhist heritage and royal family connections. Bhutan’s PM also invited the Thai PM to visit Bhutan at his convenience.

This meeting underscores the growing partnership between Thailand and Bhutan, focusing on economic, cultural, and sustainable development collaboration.

