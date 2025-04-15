ASEAN Chair Anwar Visits Thailand as Thai Team Flies to US on April 17

BANGKOK — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who also holds the current ASEAN chairmanship, will visit Thailand on April 17. He is expected to convene a meeting with the ASEAN chair’s advisers, including Thaksin Shinawatra, to present a united front to the US government following the recent announcement of tariffs. ASEAN plans to hold friendly talks rather than exert pressure.

Thaksin Shinawatra, in his role as advisor to the ASEAN chair, said in an interview on April 14 that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will travel to Thailand for a working visit to meet with the government and the Thai prime minister.

In addition, several advisers to the ASEAN chairmanship from various member states have been invited to discuss internal regional challenges, ASEAN’s production base and how the bloc can strengthen its role in talks with the US, including issues related to peace in Myanmar.

In the face of growing expectations that ASEAN unity can strengthen its negotiating power, Thaksin emphasized: “We are not going there to negotiate on a give-and-take basis. We will speak from the perspective that most ASEAN countries are still developing and need substantial capital from developed countries to strengthen themselves.”

“We want the US government to understand the role of ASEAN, especially its strategic importance to the region, which is of great importance to the US. We will engage as a partner and not negotiate under pressure,” Thaksin said.

Asked if he could predict how Trump’s team would approach ASEAN, Thaksin said he knew most of them, adding that “many people in Trump’s circles are known to me”

Commerce Minister Phichai Naripthaphan also announced that he had participated in a virtual meeting with the economic ministers of all 10 ASEAN countries and Timor-Leste to discuss strategic responses to the new US trade policy. The ASEAN countries agreed to issue a joint statement reaffirming their position as a “comprehensive strategic partner” of the United States.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira will join the delegation traveling to the United States on Thursday, April 17. In preparation for the trip, Pichai has already convened a special meeting with the US tax negotiation working group and Thailand’s economic policy advisory team at Phitsanulok House. The meeting included key advisors Pansak Vinyaratn and Dr. Supawut Saichua, who will accompany the delegation to strengthen Thailand’s position in the upcoming discussions with US officials.

ASEAN proposed constructive negotiations to ease trade tensions and find balanced solutions under the ASEAN-US Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP). The bloc is committed to maintaining long-term ties in trade, investment and supply chain security in the region.

They will also advance cooperation with the US in high-potential sectors such as digital technology, AI, food, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, electric vehicles, semiconductors, health, logistics and agriculture— with the aim of creating new opportunities for the region. ASEAN also reaffirmed its commitment to multilateral trading systems and stated that it would not retaliate against the US.

The meeting also agreed to establish a special task force, the ASEAN Geoeconomics Task Force, to monitor, assess and propose policy responses to maximize the benefits of US economic strategies for ASEAN. The task force will promote cooperation at both government and private sector levels.

Minister Phichai added that he has been in contact with Jamieson Greer, the US Trade Representative (USTR) since December 2024. The USTR has agreed to hold talks with Thailand and both sides are currently coordinating the date for the meeting. This initiative is in line with the mandate of Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

