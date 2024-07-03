Nestlé and WasteBuy Delivery Launch Sustainable Used Packaging Management

BANGKOK – Nestlé (Thai) Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate with WasteBuy Delivery Co., Ltd. in a project aimed at driving sustainable used packaging management, observed by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

This project supports the BMA’s “No Mixed Waste” policy by organizing waste segregation promotion activities in communities across all districts in Bangkok and vicinity throughout this year.

Consumers can sell their waste in exchange for money and receive Nestlé products to take home. This initiative promotes the recycling of used packaging, ensures efficient waste management, and reduces the use of natural resources to minimize environmental impact, in line with the circular economy concept.

Ms. Salinla Seehapan, Corporate Affairs Director, Nestlé (Thai) Ltd., said that Nestlé is committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.To reach this ambitious goal, we have implemented a comprehensive sustainability plan with various projects for driving our ‘Good for the Planet’ strategy.

In this collaboration, Nestlé will provide education about used packaging management including UHT, PET plastic bottles, and other packaging types, while also providing products as incentives for communities to segregate waste.

“The collaboration with WasteBuy Delivery supports the BMA’s ‘No Mixed Waste’ policy, ensuring that used packaging enters the proper recycling process. This also promotes efficient resource use and supports the circular economy, driving Nestlé’s commitment in sustainability,” she said.

Mr. Pornphrom Vikitsreth, Advisor to the Governor of Bangkok, stated that the ‘No Mixed Waste’ project to promote household waste segregation for the proper collection and utilization of waste. All 50 districts in Bangkok will be involved in raising awareness and encouraging people to separate food waste, as its volume increases yearly.

“We hope this project will help reduce the budget for waste management and allow funds to be allocated for the development of other areas,” he said.

Mr. Pornphrom added that improper food waste management and the failure to separate dry and wet waste at the source leads to food waste contaminating other waste types. The BMA is delighted that the private sector is participating in promoting waste segregation, allowing used packaging to enter the recycling process efficiently.

This will make the circular use of resources a tangible practice. Previously, the BMA launched a pilot Waste Management Learning Center and introduced the ‘WasteBuy Delivery’ project, a caravan that purchases waste directly from homes, actively promoting waste segregation.

Dr. Itthikorn Srijarnban, CEO of WasteBuy Delivery Co., Ltd. said that his company developed the ‘WasteBuy’ application and created the WasteBuy Delivery project featuring a direct waste purchase service at home. This requires public participation and cooperation from the private sector. So far, the WasteBuy Delivery project has purchased more than 3,300 tons of recyclable waste in Bangkok. This has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by over 3,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, which is comparable to planting more than 300,000 trees.

“Statistics show that, on average, 30% of every 100,000 tons of waste is recyclable. If the BMA can segregate over three million tons of waste annually, it will generate income from selling recyclable waste back to the communities. We hope that this collaboration with Nestlé will help raise awareness and encourage more participation from the communities,” he said.