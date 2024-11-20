La Braci Restaurant Opens in One City Centre Ploenchit

Bangkok – In the heart of the bustling Ploenchit district, La Braci unveiled its culinary offering (open from Tuesday 19 November) at the Secret Garden level of One City Centre. This eagerly anticipated venue promises a fresh take on modern casual fine dining with its emphasis on woodfire smoked cooking techniques.

The restaurant greets guests by presenting an atmosphere of understated elegance. The space is a harmony of fusion between natural elements and contemporary design. Warm wood tones dominate, complemented by subtle touches of stone and brushed metal. Floor-to-ceiling windows gift the space with plenty of natural light during the day, while come the evening, the soft glow of outdoor garden lighting creates an intimate ambiance.

The 50-seater is thoughtfully arranged around an open kitchen with a custom-made fire pit, where the dancing flames and gentle crackle of wood-fired grills are visible from most tables. This sets the stage for an immersive dining experience, where the ancient art of flame cooking meets modern gastronomy. The restaurant also offers one of the longest counter seating sections in Thailand.

(In photo): La Braci Chef Owner Sean Lai

Sean Lai, Chef Owner of La Braci, explains, “Our culinary philosophy stems from a deep respect for both tradition and innovation. We’ve created a modern casual fine dining experience that celebrates the primal allure of wood-fire cooking while embracing contemporary techniques. Our aim is to let the natural flavours of our carefully sourced ingredients shine, enhanced by the subtle complexity imparted by fire and smoke. Each dish is a testament to the power of simplicity, crafted with precision to create a meal that’s both authentic and memorable.”

Another aspect of La Braci’s dining concept is its focus on shared plates. “We believe that food tastes better when it’s shared,” Sean adds. “Our menu is designed to encourage a communal dining experience, where guests can sample a variety of flavours and textures together. This not only enhances the enjoyment of the meal but also fosters a warm, convivial atmosphere that reflects the heart of Thai hospitality.”

Conveniently located near Siam Square and BTS Ploen Chit, La Braci offers an accessible retreat for both locals and visitors. Its luxurious yet vibrant ambiance, coupled with Instagram-worthy displays, makes it a must-visit for those in search of a unique and thoughtful dining experience.

La Braci: Chef, Team, and Dining Experience

At the helm of this culinary venture are Chef Owner Sean Lai and Wachirawit Thananrat (Chef Bank), Director of Operations and Board Member. With their team of skilled Thai chefs, they create a dining experience that transcends the norm; chefs engage with guests from the open kitchen to introduce their creations, and so diners become part of La Braci’s evolving culinary narrative. This personal touch, combined with the flames, primal ambiance and shared dishes ensures that each visit is a memorable adventure.

La Braci: Unique Features

The restaurant’s centrepiece is its live fire display, featuring multiple grilling stations tailored to different dishes. This creates both a visual focal point and an aromatic experience that engages diners’ senses upon entering La Braci.

Complementing the interior is a step-up garden area at the front of the restaurant creating the impression of a cosy cave within a vertical mountainside. This design element connects diners with nature, providing a pleasant contrast in the buzzing urban core of Bangkok. The seating arrangement encourages interaction between diners and chefs. As part of the experience, chefs present their creations, explaining the featured ingredients and preparation methods. This adds a fascinatingly insightful educational element to the meal, while offering an evolved and accessible ‘fine dining lite’ experience.

Sean concludes by saying, “It is our aim for La Braci that diners feel that it is more than just a restaurant. We want people to feel our passion for creating a vibe that connects everyone and especially to the food; La Braci therefore is a celebration of fire, flavours, and community. It promises to be a dining sensation that not only tantalises with its tastes and wood-fire aromas, but also elevates expectations in regard to what diners can expect at an accessible price point.”

La Braci Signature Dishes (Highlights)

(In photo): Chef Bank and La Braci’s Oyster Flambée with beurre blanc and chive oil showcases the Flambadou, a mediaeval tool reinvented for modern cuisine.

La Braci’s Oyster Flambée with beurre blanc and chive oil starter employs the Flambadou, a mediaeval tool reinvented for modern cuisine. This conical funnel-shaped metal device, heated until glowing, transforms ordinary fats into flaming flavour-boosters. Chefs put on a real show as blazing pork lard cascades onto fresh oysters, searing them briefly and infusing rich umami notes. These succulent Irish Cocollos oysters are served on the half-shell, accompanied by a velvety whey cream sauce and a vibrant herb oil. The sauce, crafted from house-made yoghurt whey, adds a subtle tanginess that perfectly complements the briny oysters.

Wood-Fired Australian Wagyu Angus Beef Flank with Charred Broccolini and Rof Emulsion lets diners savour the pinnacle of high-quality beef with wood-fired indulgent flank cut. Grilled over premium hardwood charcoal and basted with flaming wagyu fat, it develops a caramelised crust while maintaining a silky, sashimi-like interior. Charred broccolini provides a smoky contrast to the rich beef, while house-made Rof emulsion, a West African-inspired chimichurri, adds a bright, herbaceous note that balances the wagyu’s decadence and keeps things simple.

Wood-Fired Giant River Prawn presents juicy, bountifully large river prawns in prawn fat, fermented chili oil and refreshing sour tomato salsa with a sprinkle of wolffia, creating an elegant balance on the plate.

Charred Baby Squid Potato Dumplings showcases baby squids, lemon saffron emulsion, and dill oil. Served with dumplings made with tender potatoes, the lemon saffron sauce and dill oil are fragrant and evocative, with the slight sourness of the lemon emulsion delivering satisfying umami in a pleasant composition with the hearty dumplings.

(In photo): Passion Fruit Curd Mini Pavlova

Passion Fruit Curd Mini Pavlova is a tropical twist on a classic pavlova. A cloud-like meringue, crisp on the outside and airy within, serves as the canvas for a luscious curd made from tart passion fruit. The interplay of sweet and tangy flavours is further enhanced, providing a visual and textural contrast to this sharp-tasting, well-balanced dessert.

The official opening period will be in November of this year. La Braci (www.labraci.com) is located just a few steps from BTS Ploenchit. For more information, please call La Braci on +66 (0)95 868 6565, or email [email protected]

La Braci officially opens from 19 November 2024 and is located just a few steps from Ploenchit BTS Station.

