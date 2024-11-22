AIS 5G Extends Seaside Coverage Ahead of High Season

AIS reinforces its position as the #1 leader with its SEA COVERAGE intelligence network, covering over 95% of the southern population’s area, and ready to handle the expected surge in usage during the year-end and high season for tourism in the southern region. The network also integrates cutting-edge technology to elevate its digital infrastructure and cater to various sectors, including government, services, fisheries, tourism, hospitality, restaurants, and both local and international tourists.

Kitti Ngarmchatetanarom, Chief Technology Officer AIS, stated, “Our mission is to develop digital infrastructure in the southern region that is deep, high, wide, and far, connected to the Ecosystem Economy in all aspects. This means every square meter covered by the AIS signal network not only facilitates digital communication but also supports the growth of the southern economy, including tourism, services, tour businesses, hotels, ferry services, yacht and speedboat operators, restaurants, and even the coastal and deep-sea fisheries industries.”

Paiboon Rinsakun, Head of Regional Operations – South AIS, added, “AIS has successfully improved service quality, network reliability, and SEA COVERAGE (both the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman coasts), covering coastal areas, islands, and sea routes—by land, sea, and air. We’ve designed our network architecture to continuously expand coverage while integrating signal transmission systems, technological innovations, and renewable energy to address the unique challenges of geographical features from coastal areas to the middle of the sea.”

Today, AIS’s 5G and 4G networks cover more than 95% of southern Thailand, with a focus on key tourist destinations recognized worldwide, such as Ratchaprapa Dam in Surat Thani, Maya Bay in Krabi, and Surin Islands National Park in Phang Nga. These efforts aim to meet the needs of tourists who wish to take photos, videos, and create content to share in real-time on social media.

“To welcome both Thai and international tourists visiting southern Thailand’s natural wonders during the high season, we confirm that AIS SEA COVERAGE will ensure optimal usage. We believe that AIS’s robust digital infrastructure will be a driving force to support the recovery and growth of the tourism sector and contribute to the sustainable growth of the ocean economy,” Kitti concluded.