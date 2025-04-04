BOT and AIS Partner to Boost Youth Cybersecurity Awareness

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has partnered with AIS, the country’s leading digital network provider, to drive a mission aimed at building immunity against online scams and cyber threats among the Thai public. This initiative focuses on promoting digital literacy and financial threat awareness to enhance safety in both online usage and financial transactions. The collaboration takes a proactive approach through various initiatives, including working closely with the younger generation—particularly student groups like Color Guard of Chulalongkorn University and Thammasat University. These youth-led efforts are mobilized to equip communities with cybersecurity knowledge and promote digital wellness across multiple regions.

The initiative is supported by several key organizations, including the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau and the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA). Together, all parties reaffirm their shared goal of fostering a safe and sustainable digital society for the people of Thailand.

Under this partnership, BOT and AIS will actively communicate and engage the public to promote both self-awareness and self-protection against cyber threats.

Producing Cybersecurity Content for Public Awareness Educational content on cybersecurity will be developed and disseminated through social media platforms and online learning platforms, enabling the public to gain accessible knowledge on safe digital practices and secure use of financial services.

Empowering the New Generation through the “CU TU Cyberguard” Project. The project, titled “CU TU Cyberguard”, aims to harness the potential of youth to help build a safer digital society. It supports student groups from Chulalongkorn University’s Color Guard and Thammasat University in developing digital and financial threat awareness skills. These students will then serve as ambassadors, passing on this knowledge to communities across the country. The initiative begins with a pilot program at Klongyaiwittayakom in Khlong Yai District, Trat Province.

Chayawadee Chai-anant, Assistant Governor of the Corporate Relations Group at the Bank of Thailand stated “This collaboration marks another important step in expanding the Bank of Thailand’s external network of partnerships to build stronger immunity against financial fraud among the wider public. It reinforces our commitment to tackling financial crime in a comprehensive manner. Beyond implementing our own measures and working closely with financial institutions and relevant organizations, this initiative reflects our dedication to raising awareness and enhancing financial fraud literacy. We hope that this joint effort between the two organizations will play a key role in helping the public stay alert to the ever-evolving threats of financial fraud—ultimately creating long-term protection and resilience against becoming victims.”

Saichon Submakudom, Head of Public Relations and Business Relations AIS, stated, “AIS has continuously positioned itself as a key driver in mobilizing efforts to combat cyber threats, building a strong network of collaboration within society. Our approach includes supporting government agencies in tracking, monitoring, and taking decisive legal action against cybercriminals; developing technological tools that empower customers and the public to protect themselves; and promoting digital literacy through initiatives such as the ‘Aunjai Cyber’ project, which helps raise awareness of online threats and scams.”

“This collaboration with the Bank of Thailand marks another important step forward in strengthening Digital Wellness and Financial Literacy across the nation, while reinforcing our cybersecurity defense. We believe that the joint commitment between our two organizations will effectively align our efforts, achieve our shared goals, and ultimately help Thai people use digital technology safely—without falling victim to online fraud.”