Acme-Worawat has once again made history, propelling Thai cryptocurrency ACT(ACET) onto the global stage by bringing in ‘Floyd Mayweather,’ the legendary undefeated boxer who has earned over $1 billion and has become an ACT holder.

Floyd Mayweather Jr., the legendary undefeated boxer (50-0 record) and one of the world’s highest-earning athletes, with career earnings exceeding $1 billion, has announced his status as an ACT(ACET) holder and expressed his full endorsement of the project. He disclosed this development through a post on his personal social media accounts, which collectively gather over 50 million followers. He stated:

“I had the pleasure of spending time with Acme, its founder, in NYC last week. I believe in Acme and ACET(ACT). ACET(ACT) is a DeFi project that has been around for several years.” “Under Acme’s leadership, the potential of ACT(ACET) has become increasingly evident, with its trajectory of growth and strong collaboration within the community.”

Mayweather posted a step-by-step guide on purchasing ACT(ACET), inviting his global fanbase to explore further information and become part of the ACT(ACET) ecosystem. He emphasised, “Even a small investment can add up.”

Acme-Worawat Narknawdee, one of Asia’s largest Bitcoin holders and the founder of globally recognised blockchain-powered digital asset ACT(ACET), expressed his pleasure at Floyd Mayweather becoming an official holder of ACT(ACET). He highlighted that his recent visit to New York, at Mayweather’s invitation, provided an opportunity for an exchange of energy, ideas, and vision with the legendary undefeated boxer. Today, ACT(ACET) has pledged to move forward with the same mindset as Mayweather— “to remain undefeated in the ring of digital businesses.” Currently, ACT(ACET) has over 158,000 holders, a total trading volume exceeding $456 million (15,504 million baht), and sustained growth within the cryptocurrency sector. ACT(ACET) is no longer merely a cryptocurrency token; it has evolved into a “global business opportunity.”

“I presented Mayweather with a one-of-a-kind #iHoldACT hoodie featuring his portrait, symbolising the friendship between us. Although we come from entirely different industries—cryptocurrency and boxing—we have converged through a shared ambition: to elevate ACT(ACET) into a leading global digital asset. In return, Floyd gifted me an Avi & Co. luxury watch worth over $150,000 (approximately 5.4 million baht), signifying time, determination, and the driving force behind ACT(ACET)’s imminent achievement of its objectives,” Acme Worawat concluded.

Additionally, TMZ, the leading U.S. celebrity news outlet, reported that Floyd Mayweather is expanding his investments beyond New York real estate into digital assets. This exclusive meeting with Acme Worawat, the founder of ACT(ACET) and a key figure in the global blockchain sector, is increasingly being viewed as a pivotal development that the cryptocurrency world should stay tuned for.