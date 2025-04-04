Huawei Empowers Thai Partners to Build Intelligent Digital Future

Huawei Thailand Partner Summit 2025 has successfully received an enthusiastic response from over 800 partners from 300 companies.

Bangkok, April 4, 2025 – Huawei has collaborated with partners to elevate the annual event “Huawei Thailand Partner Summit 2025” to new heights under the theme Growing Together for a Digital and Intelligent Future. This summit introduces a new vision for readiness in the industry, preparing for the next developments in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which is transforming various sectors comprehensively.

During the conference, Huawei announced its commitment to strengthening the “Partners + Huawei” cooperation strategies, aiming to seize opportunities in the intelligent era. This initiative will help customers in the Thai industry accelerate their transition to intelligent era, evidenced by the participation of over 800 attendees from more than 300 companies, showcasing the increasing opportunities for collaboration in Thailand’s digital and intelligent industries.

Mr.William Zhang, President of Enterprise Business at Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Mr.William Zhang, President of Enterprise Business at Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd., stated that the era of All Intelligence is advancing rapidly and transforming industries on all levels, prompting organizations to establish ICT infrastructures that support intelligent technologies, especially in light of the rapidly growing AI trend. This is a crucial time for us to explore new opportunities together.

“We reaffirm our commitment to building a strong, transparent, and fair partner ecosystem. Our collaboration will help create value, enhance customer satisfaction, and accelerate the transition to a digital and intelligent era,” Mr. William Zhang emphasized.

He also highlighted the enterprise business strategy to strengthen through resource development and effective structure management, alongside expanding markets and commercial capabilities in organizational structuring, resource allocation, partner systems, products, and solutions to continuously add value for customers and achieve shared benefits in the long term with partners. In 2025, Huawei Thailand’s enterprise business has revised its partner policy to offer greater incentives, improved joint marketing support, and more competitive products and solutions.

Mr. Sheldon Wang, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business at Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Mr. Sheldon Wang, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business at Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd., stated that, the rapid development of AI technologies, particularly the emergence of DeepSeek, has empowered every enterprise to build their own dedicated lightweight AI solutions, enabling comprehensive intelligent transformation. However, enterprises must simultaneously address two major challenges: scenario adaptation and talent-capability alignment. Given this context, to seize the historic opportunities of the AI era, Huawei needs to collaborate with partners in building a bridge to digital & intelligent transformation. This requires: redefining workspace, redefining ICT architecture to facilitate end-to-end technological and application upgrades. Concurrently, we must redefine partner collaboration models. Through the combined strength of “Partners + Huawei”, we will concentrate expertise across value scenarios to ultimately drive customer success.

Mr. Eric Li, President of Partner Development Department, Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Mr. Eric Li President of Partner Development Department, Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd., introduced how Huawei collaborates with partners to achieve mutually beneficial cooperation in three markets: large enterprise business, commercial business, and distribution, under the concept of “a robust and mutually beneficial ‘Partner + Huawei’ system in the long term.” He outlined the partner policy and emphasized that they will focus on customer-centric collaboration, jointly investing, pooling resources, and strengthening the system.

At the 2025 Huawei Thailand Partner Conference, several partners shared their collaborative innovation achievements with Huawei. Mr. Siriwat Vongjarukorn, CEO of MFEC Public Company Limited, said “Under the dual challenges of technological iteration and business transformation, Huawei has demonstrated excellent technological strength and business agility. Its ‘customer-centric’ service philosophy has become our key support in addressing market challenges.” Mr.Pathom Indarodom, Managing Director of SVOA Public Company Limited, emphasized “Huawei’s continuous breakthroughs in AI and industry digitalization are helping more enterprises achieve operational efficiency leaps and business model innovation.”

Mr. Sathit Wannawut, Chief Network Engineer of CYN Communication Co., Ltd., a Huawei eKit distribution elite partner, said, “Huawei eKit precisely targets the SME market, bringing Huawei’s most advanced technological achievements to benefit SMEs across various industries, giving the Thai SME market better choices. The eKit provides professional and timely Thai team support on the basis of product simplicity, achieving rapid delivery. It also provides rich technical courses, giving people both fish and fishing skills, effectively improving engineers’ technical capabilities.”

2025 Partner Joint Solutions Launch Ceremony

To further promote the development of industry digitalization in Thailand, during the conference, more than 10 leading Chinese digital integration partners joined Huawei to release 8 major joint innovative scenario-based solutions covering government, finance, education, and other fields, using Chinese digital intelligent technology to help Thai industries become more intelligent and create a more open China-Thailand digital intelligent partner communication and cooperation platform.

At the awards ceremony held that evening, Huawei presented three categories of awards to partners: ” Growth, Collaboration and Hero Award,” encouraging partners who have achieved outstanding results in digital transformation. These included partners with outstanding performance with Huawei, as well as partners deeply cultivating vertical industry solutions and service partners, while also recognizing outstanding individuals among partners, highlighting the diverse vitality of Huawei’s partner ecosystem.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring Cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they’re at home, in the office, or on the go.

