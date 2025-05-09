HUAWEI eKit Teams Up with Partners to Launch First E-Commerce Store Outside China

Bangkok, May 8, 2025 – Huawei announced a new milestone in expanding HUAWEI eKit branded products into the online marketplace by launching its first e-commerce store outside China on Shopee platform, in collaboration with AIOT, a key partner in HUAWEI eKit marketing in Thailand. This strategic partnership leverages both companies’ strengths to explore the enterprise market and provide more efficient and convenient digital products and solutions for several million small and medium-sized enterprises in Thailand. The initiative aims to help an increasing number of SMEs utilize digital technologies to improve business efficiency and drive innovation.

Mr.Punapak Jeammana, General Manager of AIOT Corporate Co.,Ltd (left) and Mr. William Zhang, President of Enterprise Business, Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd. participated in the live launch of e-commerce shopping for HUAWEI eKit. It became the first outside the Chinese market.

HUAWEI eKit is a sub-brand developed for customers and partners in the distribution market under Huawei’s main brand. It has multiple product lines, covering datacom, storage, small full-optical, and intelligent collaboration. With the grand opening of HUAWEI eKit e-commerce store on shopee in Thailand, It will bring a series of cutting-edge products and solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises. From switches, WLANs, to routers, HUAWEI eKit always provides high-speed, stable, and secure connection experience.

Since its launch in the Thai market at the end of 2023, HUAWEI eKit has gained strong support from its partners and has gained wide recognition from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) such as schools, clinics, hotel chains, and commercial real estate. HUAWEI eKit joined hands with AIOT, a Thai partner, to launch the first authorized e-commerce store outside China in Shopee, providing a more convenient procurement experience for small and medium-sized enterprises. At the same time, it provides more intimate services such as “product quality assurance”, “return and exchange without reason in 7 days”, “Onsite delivery and installation, “24/7 online customer service consultation”, “service outlets cover five regions”, and “offline exhibition hall product test and solution explanation”. Up to now, HUAWEI eKit AP361, AP362E, AP162E and other small- and medium-sized enterprise network products have been launched in stores. You can enjoy the “four gifts of value” in the opening month. More hot selling products will be launched in the future.

In the future, HUAWEI eKit will continue to adhere to the concept of innovation and cooperation, work with partners to explore the future development trend of communications technologies and provide strong support for SMEs through innovative products and scenario-based solutions to accelerate their digital transformation.

Promotion 5.5 Celebrate the launch of the official shop on Shopee