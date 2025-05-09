Russian Escort Arrested in Koh Phangan Sting Operation

KOH PHANGAN — Tourist Police in Koh Phangan have arrested a Russian national following an undercover operation targeting foreign prostitution on the popular tourist island.

Acting on intelligence reports about a foreign woman advertising sexual services online, authorities conducted a coordinated sting operation late on May 8. The operation involved Tourist Police, Koh Phangan Police Station officers, Immigration officials, and local authorities.

An undercover agent contacted the suspect, identified as Ms. Alina, 34, a Russian national, arranging to meet at a resort in Moo 4, Ban Tai sub-district, Koh Phangan. Police arrested the woman with evidence including 11,000 baht in marked bills used for the transaction, a condom, and a brown shoulder bag.

During questioning, Ms. Alina admitted to choosing prostitution for its high income potential. She revealed that her busiest hours were between 1:00-5:00 AM, earning her several hundred thousand baht monthly. The suspect had been advertising her services under the name “Sofia” on the website “escortnews,” specifically targeting the Koh Phangan area and charging 11,000 baht for a one-hour session.

Authorities have charged the suspect with gathering in a place of prostitution for the benefit of prostitution of oneself or others” and “advertising or accepting advertisements, persuading, or introducing by documents, printed materials, or spreading by any means to the public in a manner suggesting solicitation or contact for prostitution of oneself or others.

