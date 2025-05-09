Pattaya Police Arrest 13 Foreign Sex Workers, Some Use Student Visas

PATTAYA — Thai Authorities from several agencies in Pattaya, more than 50 officers led by the Tourist Police, conducted a sweep to arrest groups of foreigners who were soliciting tourists for prostitution.

During this operation on May 8, officials held a planning meeting before deploying both uniformed and plainclothes officers to monitor the behavior of these foreigners.

The suspects were typically standing at the base of coconut trees along Pattaya Beach, approaching tourists to get acquainted, soliciting and offering prices to tourists, which risked leading to prostitution. During the search, officers also found lubricating gel and condoms of various sizes, raising suspicions.

Subsequently, officials detained these women offering services for background checks and processing, totaling 13 individuals: 7 Uzbekistan nationals and 6 Uganda nationals. Some were still using student visas, while two had overstayed their visas.

Initially, all 13 were detained under violations of Section 5 for soliciting, suggesting, introducing, following, or pestering along streets or in public places for prostitution. Two individuals were also charged with being foreigners staying in the Kingdom after their permission had expired. They were sent to Pattaya City Police Station for legal proceedings, visa revocation, and eventual deportation.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Torlap Tinamat, Superintendent of Tourist Police Division 4, Sub-Division 2, Tourist Police Division 1, stated that this operation was conducted under the policy of Police General Kittirat Panphet, the National Police Chief, which focuses on building confidence in safety in tourist areas and preventing crimes that affect the country’s image.

It also follows the directives of Police Lieutenant General Saksira Phuek-am, Commander of the Tourist Police, who has instructed all units to implement proactive measures in major tourist areas nationwide. If citizens witness suspicious behavior, they can report tips to the Tourist Police hotline 1155, available 24 hours.

