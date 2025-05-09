UOB Thailand Partners With Shell To Offer Exclusive Fuel Promotion

In this picture (From left): Ms Suporntip Pongsachamnankit, Head of Card Business, Card Payment and Unsecured Products at UOB Thailand and Ms. Siriwipha Yuktadatta, Vice Executive Marketing Director – Mobility Business, The Shell Company of Thailand Limited

Bangkok, 9 May 2025 — UOB Thailand partners with Shell Thailand to provide exclusive rewards for UOB credit cardholders. Customers who refuel at participating Shell stations in Bangkok and surrounding provinces can enjoy cashback offers of up to 25 per cent, along with a complimentary pack of Chao Sua crispy rice snack.

Ms Suporntip Pongsachamnankit, Head of Card Business, card payment and unsecured products, UOB Thailand said “We understand that fueling up is part of their everyday journey, and we want to make that experience even more rewarding. Through this collaboration with Shell, we are offering not just financial benefits like cashback, but also thoughtful touches that recognise and celebrate our customers’ lifestyles. Whether they are commuting to work or setting out on a road trip, our cardholders can now enjoy greater value every time they visit Shell.”

Ms Siriwipha Yuktadatta, Vice Executive Marketing Director – Mobility Business, The Shell Company of Thailand Limited “Whether it’s a short trip or a long-distance journey, Shell understands that every drive holds a special moment. Shell, in partnership with our trusted partner UOB Thailand, is thrilled to launch an exciting campaign for UOB cardholders. Filling up with our premium Shell V-Power fuel, is engineered to deliver outstanding engine performance. With 100% cleaning of fuel injectors and intake valves, it helps restore engines to like-new condition – powerful, clean, and ready for the road. As a special treat, receive a complimentary pack of Chao Sua crispy rice snack. Together, we’re committed to providing the best experience for our customers with exclusive promotions designed to recharge travelers and make every trip even more delightful.”

From now until 30 June 2025, UOB credit cardholders who refuel with Shell V-Power at participating Shell stations in Bangkok and surrounding areas will receive a complimentary pack of Chao Sua crispy rice snack (worth Baht 20) for Baht 1,000 or more per receipt. The promotion is limited to one pack per customer per day and is available while supplies last.

Additionally, UOB credit cardholders can enjoy up to 25 per cent cashback for qualifying transactions: