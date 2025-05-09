AIS Partners with Government to Launch “Cyber Security Year” Initiative Against Scams

AIS advances its mission to prevent and combat cybercrime, elevating national cybersecurity by partnering with the Office of the National Security Council, Royal Thai Police, Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, and NBTC. Together, they announce a collaboration under the “Secure Network Alliance,” driving Thailand toward the “CYBER SECURITY YEAR.” The initiative invites over 100 organizations from all sectors to unite and proactively disrupt cyber threats at their source, aligning with the government’s urgent policy to protect citizens from technological threats impacting the country’s economy and security, reinforcing a robust and secure digital environment across all dimensions.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, stated “The government recognizes the importance of addressing cyber threats, particularly call-center scams that significantly harm the public. The National Security Council has proactively operated across three main pillars: formulating and improving legislation, fostering inter-agency cooperation and coordination, and elevating national security levels. Our goal is to swiftly tackle drug trafficking, transnational crime, and eradicate call-center gangs through policy-making, operational initiatives, and international cooperation under the ‘Seal Stop Safe’ operation, including measures to seal border areas, disrupting call-center gangs at their source, amending laws to control nominee bank accounts and SIM cards (‘horse accounts’ and ‘horse SIMs’), and integrating collaboration with agencies such as the NBTC, Bank of Thailand, AMLO, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, as well as

The government remains committed to elevating cybersecurity policy to a national level, integrating efforts from governmental agencies, private sectors, and the public to jointly create a safe digital society, as it is a shared mission for everyone. I thank all of you for joining us today and sincerely hope that our collective efforts will transform this ‘CYBER SECURITY YEAR’ into a pivotal turning point, truly establishing a digitally secure Thailand.”

Pol. Lt. Gen. Trairong Phiwphan, Commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), stated “Today, Thai society is confronting escalating cybercrime threats orchestrated by criminals who continually develop sophisticated and aggressive techniques, causing significant losses in both personal data and financial assets. From March 1, 2022, to April 30, 2025, online crime statistics recorded 887,315 cases, with total damages exceeding 89 billion baht— an average loss of approximately 77 million baht per day. Victims face various forms of cybercrime, including fraudulent money transfers via fake applications, unauthorized withdrawals from bank accounts, and misuse of personal data. Therefore, comprehensive measures must be elevated promptly to alleviate public suffering.

The Royal Thai Police have proactively enhanced strategies for prevention, suppression, and organizational restructuring to combat modern cybercrime. We established the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT) to systematically collect data, analyze patterns, and launch proactive operations. Additionally, we leverage AI technology and advanced transaction analysis systems to trace financial trails of criminal networks. Collaborative efforts have been strengthened with network partners, including telecommunications providers such as AIS, facilitating integrated operations and ongoing criminal apprehensions. We firmly believe that enhancing these collaborative efforts into the “CYBER SECURITY YEAR” will serve as a pivotal mechanism in sustainably protecting Thai society from cyber threats.”

Somchai Lertsutiwong, Chief Executive Officer of AIS, stated “As a leading digital service provider, AIS plays a significant role in connecting users to the digital world. We remain committed to continuously building cyber immunity and digital literacy under our mission ‘Cyber Wellness for THAIs,’ fostering safer digital experiences. Our efforts include complying with government measures, managing mobile signal coverage in border areas, collaborating closely with police operations to combat scams and call-center frauds, and developing cybersecurity-focused digital technologies such as the 1185 AIS Spam Report Center and the *1185# Aunjai Report End of Scammer. Additionally, we promote digital immunity and skills through initiatives like the Aunjai Cyber Course and establishing Thailand Cyber Wellness Index indicators.

Cybersecurity is not the responsibility of any single organization; it demands collective action. Our collaboration under the ‘CYBER SECURITY YEAR” mission unites stakeholders from all sectors through our three-pronged strategy: Educate—developing awareness and prevention skills within the entire ecosystem to address issues proactively; Collaborate—strengthening partnerships across both public and private sectors to jointly communicate and drive societal change; and Motivate—campaigning for all sectors to actively enforce regulations and effectively tackle these challenges, steering Thailand toward a secure and sustainable digital society.

I sincerely thank everyone involved in this significant milestone. With shared knowledge, mutual understanding, and a unified vision, we can collectively establish a secure and high-quality digital society in every dimension. We look forward to continuing this collaborative journey toward a safer digital future for all Thai citizens,” concluded Somchai.