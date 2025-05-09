Two Asian Nationals Die in Separate High-Rise Falls in Thailand

PHUKET — In a tragic turn of events, two foreign nationals lost their lives in Thailand after falling from buildings during the early hours of Friday. The first incident occurred in Phuket, while the second took place in Bangkok.

Malaysian Tourist Dies in Phuket Fall

Police at Patong Police Station in Phuket received a report from Patong Hospital at 1:30 a.m. on May 9 regarding a foreign tourist who had fallen from a hotel building in Patong sub-district. The victim was rushed to the hospital but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased, identified as a 25-year-old Malaysian national named Harris, had arrived in Thailand on May 8 as part of a 20-person tour group from Malaysia. He was staying at a hotel in the Patong area, sharing a room with two friends.

At the time of the incident, the victim reportedly exhibited erratic behavior, ran out of his room, and jumped from a rear balcony, suffering fatal injuries. Officials have notified the Malaysian Embassy in Thailand to follow proper procedures.

Asian Woman Falls from Bangkok Condo

In a separate incident that occurred around the same time in Bangkok, Thonglor Police Station received a report at 1:10 a.m. about a 41-year-old Asian woman who had fallen from the top floor of a 17-story condominium in the Sukhumvit area of Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei district. Her husband was found crying at the scene where her body was discovered.

A security guard on duty on the ground floor of the condominium heard a man calling for help from the 4th floor, which houses the swimming pool. The guard found the woman unconscious by the poolside and carried her to be transported to the hospital, but she was later pronounced dead.

