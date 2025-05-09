Puttharaksa Aesthetic Marks 20 Years of Trusted Skincare in Bangkok

Bangkok, Thailand —Puttharaksa Aesthetic celebrates 20 years of helping people achieve healthier, clearer skin through care built on trust, consistency, and real results. Since 2005, it has become a trusted destination for those seeking professional facial treatment in Bangkok, gentle microdermabrasion, and effective acne treatment in Bangkok, all delivered with a personalized and thoughtful approach.

With two decades of experience, Puttharaksa has built lasting relationships with thousands of clients who value the center’s calm atmosphere, dedicated service, and visible improvements. Each treatment is designed with both care and results in mind, making it a reliable choice for those who want to feel more confident in their skin.

“Our 20-year journey is a reflection of the trust and satisfaction our clients have shown us,” said a representative from Puttharaksa Aesthetic. “Whether someone comes in for a basic facial or a comprehensive acne treatment, our goal has always been the same: to deliver care that truly works, and results that last.”

A standout treatment at Puttharaksa is Acne Clear Plus, a specialized program that targets mild to severe acne without the use of oral medication. The process includes deep cleansing, precise extraction, a calming mask, and phono therapy. Known for being both gentle and effective, this treatment has helped many clients regain clear skin and confidence—without unnecessary harshness or downtime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Puttharaksa Aesthetic is recognized as one of the best providers of microdermabrasion in Bangkok, offering a gentle, non-invasive exfoliation treatment that refines skin texture, clears clogged pores, and boosts overall radiance. It’s a trusted choice for those seeking smoother, brighter skin with a natural glow.

Located conveniently at Gateway Ekamai, with direct access to BTS Ekamai Station, Puttharaksa offers accessible skincare for both local residents and international visitors. The focus on professionalism, comfort, and consistent results continues to set it apart as a reliable skincare provider in Bangkok.

As Puttharaksa Aesthetic enters its third decade, the commitment remains clear: to continue offering trusted care, effective treatments, and meaningful results for every client who walks through its doors.