Hino Unveils EURO 5 Trucks with “Always Your Professionals” Solutions for Business Success

The HINO Groups in Thailand, consisting of Hino Motors Sales (Thailand) Ltd., Hino Motors Manufacturing (Thailand) Ltd., and Hino Motors Asia, Ltd., has officially launched an opening event for the new truck model, “HINO EURO 5”, on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Hino Motors Manufacturing (Thailand), Ltd. (Suvarnabhumi), Samut Prakan Province. HINO always focuses on the development of vehicles, and services that meet the needs in the transport businesses run by business operator throughout the country, under the concept, “Always Your Professionals” and HINO is always ready to take care its customers professionally, when they always choose to drive HINO trucks. Moreover, HINO cares about environment and business profits, along with the readiness to become the business partner that you can trust for every road and route.

HINO EURO 5 Model Truck – a Professional Truck which is suitable for every kind of business; it is developed for the responding of the various commercial use, under the concept “Best Fit”, by holding on to the 3C Principle: Commit, Correspond, and Contribute. HINO is committed to environmental care and conservation, corresponding to the real-life work and operations, and contributes advantages to business operators and entrepreneurs, in terms of cost-saving and safety. This 3C Principle supports the main transport business groups, under the LDCM Concept, which is composed of:

L – Long haul (Transport business for long haul or distance) – for customers who require fuel saving vehicles for driving in a long haul or distance, and transporting products across provinces, or the country.

D – Delivery (Product distribution and transport business) – for customers who require vehicles that can travel in short and long distances; this will meet the needs in terms of the transport of all types of goods and products and loading capacity at the maximum level.

C – Construction (Construction business) – for customers who require vehicles, and vehicles for specific purposes of use, that are used in constructions, with high engine power and torque, and can work in the limited space, such as Mixer.

M – Mining (Mining business, involving transport in mines, and soil pit areas) – for customers who require vehicles that operate hard and heavy work, in particular, such as mining. With its special structures (Chassis) and engines, HINO vehicles are ready to venture in every area. Customers can trust HINO trucks in terms of strengths and power throughout the time of use.

HINO EURO 5 and Its Ultimate Competency and Cutting-Edge Technology, Responding to the Professional Transport

HINO EURO 5 comes with the new diesel engine, A09C UR-EU5-350/145, which gives off 350 horsepower at maximum, combining with the Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR System) which is accepted at the international level, in terms of cleanliness, durability, environmentally friendliness, and reduction of pollution emission. HINO EURO 5 Model is easy to take care of, and its maintenance is easy; just add AdBlue, which can reduce the changing of perishable auto parts in a long run, and enhance the effectiveness in combustion, resulting in significantly great engine potentials and competencies. The cost per kilometer has no difference, compared to the EURO 3 Model. Each truck model has different features and properties, according to the LDCM Principle.

UM1A Model: Tow Head Truck is suitable for long haul transport. This truck type responds to the cost saving for every kilometer, and it has a good-looking appearance with its unique TRD, especially in the HINO truck features. Through its aerodynamics design, UM1A Truck can save more fuel cost, with its fuel cost saving tire 275. Moreover, this model enhances driving convenience via the automatic cruise control system (automatic speed control system) which smoothly supports the long haul and reduces driver’s fatigue. Also, it comes with great safety systems, such as Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) installed in every standardized model of HINO truck, and side-view mirrors which are newly designed by following the international standards for the highest level of safety in every dimension and perspective.

FL Model: 10-Wheel-Truck (Single Axle Truck) is suitable for supporting the delivery. Its lower part is designed properly for each transport business. It may come in the form of over slung, under slung, taper leaf spring, or air suspension for transporting products or goods that need to be handled with special care. Moreover, the height of the rear airbag weight distribution system is adjustable; it facilitates the product or goods lifting, loading, and unloading and meets the highest capacity of loading due to its length of 9.8-meter- body, equipped with TRD, only found in HINO truck.

In case of heavy-duty, like constructional work, the FM Model: 10-Wheel-Truck (Double-Axle Truck) with high torque for starting the engine is recommended for driving in a limited area. In addition, it can be ensured that driving on a smooth road will go well. Due to the HINO engine development, occurred flat torque will help the driving flow in all areas. For the most exciting and adventurous duty involving vehicles for mining, the FM Model: 10-wheel-truck (height-up double axles) is required. It has new head and chassis and strengths, meeting effectiveness and efficiency for heavy duty, such as operations in soil pit, or mine. The height-up feature can prevent damages in the tough area. It is ready to work and explore in every place. HINO trucks can support your business successes because they are professional trucks built for professional business operators and entrepreneurs like you!!!

How Can HINO EURO 5 Truck Enhance Profits for Your Business?

Besides the outstanding quality of HINO EURO 5, in terms of competency, potential, and cutting-edge technology, HINO is able to meet the customer needs with its one-stop service, under the concept of Customer Journey, which includes the purchase via loan service from HINO TS Leasing. Customers can trust the quality of HINO truck body that pass the standard of body makers. For the HINO operations, HINO can manage trucks and vehicles efficiently and effectively via HINO-CONNECT System, empowered by after-sale one-stop services, such as maintenance program, vehicle checking, HINO Smart Driver Trainings, and auto part services provided throughout the country. In a long run, HINO is responsible to take care of its customers’ trucks during the period of truck use, and it supports the repurchase to add value to the used vehicles, and reduce costs for business operators, and entrepreneurs, so they will run their businesses consistently. All the HINO products development and improvement are implemented under the concept of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) which is worth investing in. Moreover, our customers will give trust and view HINO as a business partner that is ready to grow and thrive together.

Miss Yumiko Kawamura, President of Hino Motors Sales (Thailand), Ltd. has mentioned on the opening event for the HINO EURO 5 Truck that “this new model of HINO truck is also considered an innovation for supporting business operators and entrepreneurs in every aspect. The HINO EURO 5 Truck is designed and developed for meeting the needs in real-life use, in terms of potential, competency, worthiness, safety, and cost-saving; customers can trust in the HINO EURO 5 Truck. Throughout the 63 years of business operations, HINO always understands the customer needs in every step of the transport business, starting from owning the HINO Trucks, driving the trucks, and receiving after-sales services that cover all customer needs. According to our experiences in trucks, we believe that HINO will always be your professionals, and help our customers’ businesses grow and thrive with stability and sustainability, for sure”.

The new model of HINO EURO 5 TRUCK is manufactured at the Hino Suvarnabhumi Monozukuri Center, or the bus and truck manufacturing and developing center of the ASEAN Region, located in Samut Prakan Province. Here, is one of the HINO’s model manufacturing plants, at the global level. The Center has a capacity to manufacture buses and trucks to support the domestic and international markets. It also exports its products to various countries in Asia, operating work under the strict quality control procedure, at every step. This is to ensure that all the HINO Trucks that come with the highest quality in all aspects are transferred to customers, meeting the Japanese manufacturing philosophy that HINO always holds on to.

This opening event for the HINO EURO 5 Truck is considered an important step for HINO to present its new truck model. This new product meets the commercial use for specific purposes and reflects the continuous development and improvement toward the becoming of the leader in innovations for supporting its customers’ businesses in a one-stop service, and preparing readiness in every transport mission, under the concept of “Always Your Professionals”, reflecting the maintaining of the HINO’s servicing standards and trust gained from customers for a long time. Furthermore, this new product launching activity highlights on the HINO’s commitment in being the business partner that will always stand by its customers in every route, through its high-competency trucks, technologies which support the driving efficiency, safety systems which conform to the standards, and after-sales services in one stop. HINO supports the needs of its business operators and entrepreneurs in the aspects of quality, worthiness, and environmentally friendliness.