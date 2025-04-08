Songkran 2025: Thailand Gears Up for Major Tourist Influx

BANGKOK — The Songkran festival, which has already begun in some areas of Thailand and will reach its highlight this week, faces a somewhat challenging atmosphere following the earthquake in Myanmar that sent tremors through Thailand and caused the collapse of a State Audit Office building under construction in Bangkok, resulting in a hundred worker deaths and disappearances.

Nevertheless, the Thai government continues to promote Songkran as a major tourism festival to attract visitors from around the world and stimulate the Thai economy. The Economic and Business Forecasting Center projects a circulation of 134,631.73 million baht ($3.88 billion), representing a 4.5% year-over-year growth from last year—the highest circulation amount since 2020.

Tourism Figures Soar

Prior to the Songkran festival, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported that from January 1 to April 6, 2025, Thailand welcomed over 10 million foreign tourists, generating nearly 500 billion baht in revenue.

During Songkran week, foreign tourist arrivals are expected to increase further due to promotional factors including school holidays in Europe and the government’s “Ease of traveling” measures, which facilitate travel to Thailand, waive the TM.6 immigration card requirement, and encourage airlines to increase flight frequencies.

Enhance Safety Measures

Road safety concerns have become one of the top factors undermining Thailand’s tourism reputation, prompting Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to emphasize in a cabinet meeting the need for all agencies to strictly enforce anti-drunk driving campaigns. This is in addition to facilitating travel and ensuring comprehensive safety in all dimensions, whether at festival events or activities nationwide beginning April 11.

The Prime Minister instructed agencies to take care of both Thai and foreign tourists, setting a target to reduce the number of accidents, deaths, and injuries during this year’s Songkran festival.

Specific directives include:

Ministry of Transport : Ensure sufficient and safe public transportation systems, with emphasis on driver readiness and safety checks for construction areas such as Rama 2 Road

: Ensure sufficient and safe public transportation systems, with emphasis on driver readiness and safety checks for construction areas such as Rama 2 Road Royal Thai Police : Deploy officers nationwide to maintain traffic flow, provide clear signage, enforce driving laws, and establish alcohol checkpoints

: Deploy officers nationwide to maintain traffic flow, provide clear signage, enforce driving laws, and establish alcohol checkpoints Ministry of Public Health : Prepare for patient care and treatment of accident injuries

: Prepare for patient care and treatment of accident injuries Ministry of Education : Seek cooperation from vocational students to assist with vehicle repairs

: Seek cooperation from vocational students to assist with vehicle repairs Ministry of Tourism and Sports: Care for both Thai and foreign tourists by providing tourist police and volunteers for comprehensive and prompt assistance

Increased Flights

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited estimates flights and passengers during the Songkran 2025 festival (April 11-17) as follows:

International flights: 267,603 (up 9.1%)

Domestic flights: 213,792 (up 22.7%)

Total passengers: 79,191,431 (up 18.3%)

International passengers: 48,243,845 (up 14.1%)

Domestic passengers: 30,947,586 (up 25.5%)

Meanwhile, all six international airports (Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai) will increase staff to supervise passenger terminals and assist with travel document verification.

Four airports will offer free parking from April 12-16: Suvarnabhumi (Long-term parking Zone C), Don Mueang (in front of the 5-story parking building, 3rd floor), Chiang Mai (Elephant Ground next to the international terminal), and Phuket (in front of the office building from April 11-16).

Bangkok Water Splashing Locations

Thapanee Kiatpaiboon, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, highlighted the key attractions of the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025 in Bangkok, scheduled for April 11-15. The festival at Sanam Luang will feature parades, water play areas, food markets, cultural zones representing five regions, temple fair zones, drone light shows, and daily concerts.

The 12 water-splashing locations in Bangkok include: Sanam Luang, Ratchadamnoen Road, Silom Road, Khao San Road, Siam Square, Asiatique, Samyan, CentralWorld, ICONSIAM, Bangkok City Hall Plaza, Siam Park, Chang Chui, and Banthat Thong.

Songkran 2025 is expected to generate over 26.5 billion baht ($763 million) in revenue, an 8% growth compared to last year. This includes approximately 476,000 foreign tourists (up 3%), generating 7.3 billion baht, and 4,418,500 Thai visitors (up 6%), generating about 19.240 billion baht ($554 million).

Cultural Celebrations in 17 Provinces

For cultural Songkran celebrations, the Ministry of Culture has organized events across 17 provinces, divided into 5 identity cities (Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Chonburi, Samut Prakan, and Nakhon Si Thammarat) and 12 tourist cities (Chiang Rai, Nan, Nakhon Sawan, Kanchanaburi, Lopburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Nong Khai, Surin, Songkhla, Phatthalung, and Phuket).

These celebrations aim to emphasize that Songkran is more than just water play—it’s a festival of love, gratitude, and family warmth.

