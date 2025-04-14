‘Magic 2025’ to Boost Target of 2.3M Indian Tourists to Thailand

BANGKOK — The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in partnership with Zebra Events & Exhibition Pvt. Ltd., is hosting “Magic 2025,” a major corporate incentive program for 10,000 Indian direct marketing sales representatives from April 11-15, 2025, at the IMPACT Arena in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi Province.

The event aims to train representatives in tourism and lifestyle products and services while promoting Thailand as a premium destination for high-spending corporate travelers. Police Major General Pongsayam Meekhanthong, Deputy Commissioner of the Tourist Police, officially welcomed participants at the Challenger Hall.

“Magic 2025” is part of TAT’s strategy to promote Thailand through the lens of showcase the country’s capabilities as a comprehensive MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. The initiative seeks to expand the corporate tourism base and increase tourism industry spending while developing long-term tourism promotion strategies for Thailand.

Strong Growth in Indian Tourism Market

India has emerged as a key tourism market for Thailand, with visitor numbers reaching a record-breaking 2.1 million in 2024. From January 1 to April 9, 2025, Thailand has already welcomed 597,709 Indian tourists, with 75.20% traveling independently and 24.80% in tour groups. Notably, 66.59% were first-time visitors.

Indian travelers visit Thailand for various purposes, including leisure, business, and special celebrations such as weddings and anniversaries. The peak tourism seasons align with India’s travel periods, particularly during January-February and December, when visitors from northern and northeastern Indian states travel to Thailand in large numbers.

Bangkok, Chonburi, Phuket, Krabi, and Surat Thani remain the most popular destinations, catering to diverse tourist segments including families, millennials, health and wellness enthusiasts, wedding and honeymoon travelers, golf tourists, and emerging groups such as women travelers, senior citizens, self-drivers, and adventure seekers.

During the Songkran festival, participants will also join the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025, reinforcing the “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025” policy through grand festivities held throughout the country.

Factors Supporting Market Growth

The growth of the Indian tourism market is supported by several factors, including population growth and changing consumer behaviors, with more Indians prioritizing lifestyle spending and traveling abroad multiple times a year.

Additionally, the special 60-day visa exemption measure effective from July 15, 2024, has made it easier for Indian tourists to visit Thailand. These factors present Thailand with an opportunity to showcase its charm and attract quality tourists from India.

Given these favorable conditions, TAT has set an ambitious target of 2.3 million Indian visitors for 2025, with expected tourism revenue reaching 101.6 billion baht ($3 billion).

