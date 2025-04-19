Thailand Targets $15 Million from Chinese Film Productions

BANGKOK — Thailand aims to attract Chinese film productions worth over 500 million baht ($15 million) as the Department of Tourism continues its third consecutive appearance at the Beijing International Film Festival 2025.

More than 100 filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals braved heavy rain Friday afternoon to walk the red carpet at Yanqi Lake International Convention Center for the opening of the 15th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF), which runs from April 18-26.

Mr. Jaturon Phakdeewanich, Director-General of the Department of Tourism, revealed that the department’s Thailand Film Office (TFO) is participating in the festival from April 19-22, 2025, in Beijing, China.

The Department of Tourism is bringing four Thai film industry companies to the event: Retina Film Production Co., Ltd., Right Beyond Co., Ltd., Ennoble Film Production Co., Ltd., and Hollywood (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

These companies will have exhibition booths and participate in business negotiations. The Department of Tourism will promote Thailand’s capabilities as an international filming location while highlighting its incentive program offering up to 30% cash rebates for foreign film productions.

“This year, we’ve set a target to generate more than 500 million baht in revenue from Chinese film crews shooting in Thailand,” Mr. Jaturon added.

The Thai government places significant importance on promoting foreign film production in Thailand as it creates jobs and income for Thai crew members and related businesses in filming locations. Additionally, it generates tourism interest as visitors often travel to locations featured in popular films.

