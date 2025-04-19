China Railway Executive Detained Over Bangkok Building Disaster

BANGKOK — Thai authorities have made their first arrest following the collapse of the 33-story State Audit Office building in Bangkok. Mr. Zhang Chuanling, a board member of China Railway No. 10 (Thailand) Company Limited, was taken into custody on April 19.

Special Investigation Department (DSI) officers apprehended Zhang at a luxury hotel in the Ratchadaphisek area of Bangkok. During questioning at DSI headquarters, Zhang requested an interpreter and legal representation.

The DSI investigation, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Yutthana Phraedam, has been ongoing since April 4, following the March 28 building collapse. The State Audit Office building was the only structure in Bangkok to collapse following the earthquake in Myanmar.

Investigators are focusing on allegations that China Railway was operating in Thailand using nominees and had formed a joint venture with Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited to secure the construction contract for the State Audit Office building.

DSI officials, working with other agencies, have collected evidence, interviewed witnesses, and searched four key locations: Car Hub Company Limited, PKW Joint Venture, W. and Colleagues Consultants Company Limited, and PN Synchronize Company Limited.

Authorities have also seized 24 containers stored beneath the parking structure of the collapsed building. These containers reportedly held important documents related to the construction site operations of the ITD-CREC Joint Venture and PKW Joint Venture.

Based on evidence gathered, the Criminal Court has approved arrest warrants for Zhang and three Thai shareholders: Mr. Manas Sri-anan, Mr. Prachuab Sirikhet, and Mr. Sophon Meechai.

According to investigation reports, Zhang is listed as a director of China Railway No. 10. The company is registered at 493 Soi Phuttha Bucha, Branch 11, Bang Mot Subdistrict, Thung Khru District, Bangkok.

The company’s ownership structure shows 51% Thai ownership: Sophon holds 40.7997%, Prachuab holds 10.2%, and Manas holds 0.0003%. The remaining 49% is owned by a single Chinese national, Mr. Zhang.

Authorities are continuing their efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects for questioning.

