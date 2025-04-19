Tourism Row Erupts After Park Advisor’s “Ni Hao” Response

BANGKOK — A viral video showing a tourism advisor to Thailand’s National Park Department confronting a tourist for greeting him with the Chinese phrase “Ni Hao” (Hello) has sparked widespread debate on Thai social media about whether such a greeting constitutes racial discrimination.

The controversial clip captures Siranath Bhiromphakdee, known publicly as Sai Scott, arguing with a foreign man on a beach in Krabi province. According to Scott, he took offense when the man greeted him in Chinese and then appeared to laugh mockingly. Scott subsequently confronted the Russian tourist again and demanded he board a boat to leave the area.

The incident has divided public opinion. Some Thais consider the greeting racially insensitive and have shared similar experiences, while others believe Scott overreacted. Some foreigners have posted response videos suggesting Thais should similarly stop referring to all Westerners as “farang” (foreigner).

In a television interview, Scott claimed he was dismissed from his advisory position at the National Park Department despite doing nothing wrong, saying he was merely teaching the foreigner not to display racist behavior.

However, on April 19, Attapol Charoenchansa, Director-General of the National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department, denied issuing any dismissal order. He explained that advisory positions operate on annual contracts, and formal termination requires official documentation. Attapol stated he had only messaged Scott via Line app suggesting he adjust his working approach and understand the boundaries of his advisory role.

“Scott’s media interviews have negatively impacted the Department and created misunderstandings. I need to clarify our perspective and emphasize that I don’t want this issue to escalate further, as it damages our agency’s reputation,” Attapol said.

The Director-General added that Scott’s role was limited to providing counsel, not serving as a forest protection officer. He revealed he had previously reprimanded Scott and made allowances for him multiple times, as marine park chiefs had reported discomfort with Scott’s social media content creation activities.

“Personal content creation in protected areas requires permission. I’d like Scott to remain calm and return to our collaborative work. My criticism was intended to keep our operations moving forward. When he performs well, I offer praise and encouragement,” Attapol explained.

The dispute shows no signs of resolution, as on the same day, 68 tour guides and tourism operators from Krabi province submitted a formal complaint to both the National Park Department Director-General and the Krabi Governor. They requested an investigation into Scott’s behavior, accusing him of falsely claiming to be a government official and using social media to attack local individuals and businesses.

The complaint alleges that Scott frequently publishes images and videos of local tourism businesses and individuals on his personal social media without fact-checking, damaging their reputations with unfair accusations. This has created conflict between businesses, park officials, and local communities, undermining conservation and sustainable tourism cooperation.

“While local operators are willing to work with the National Park Department to preserve natural resources, Scott’s behavior obstructs this collaboration. Working together should be based on transparency, respect for local communities, and fair practices—not the abuse of power,” the complaint stated.

The tourism operators also requested that the Department establish clear standards and criteria for appointing advisors to ensure transparency and appropriateness for the Department’s mission.

_________