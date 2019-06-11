Price Hike at Coffee Truck Because Prayuth Is PM

PATHUM THANI — A coffee truck near Lam Luk Ka is going viral after it put up a sign blaming junta leader Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha’s second term as prime minister for a price rise.

“Dear valued customers, if Uncle Tuu become prime minister again, we’ll have to raise the price of all drinks by five baht,” the sign reads. “Thank you for your cooperation (because they will raise our taxes once again).”

The sign went viral after being featured in a tweet by user @Benztsp_ that has been shared over 44,000 times since Friday.

The owner of the coffee truck Wanchai Nagsamrid, or Uncle Auan (Chubby), said that he genuinely needed to raise prices but wanted to inform customers with good humour.

“The price of ingredients has been going up for a while because I only use quality products,” he said.

The coffee truck, whose customers are mainly factory workers in Lam Luk Ka, now serves drinks costing between 20-25 baht.

Customers have responded positively to the sign, with some even urging Wanchai to charge more.

“No one has condemned the sign since it was posted,” he said. “They all laughed at it.”

“I was certain that Uncle Tuu would become the next prime minister,” he added, referring to the appointed senate. “He has 250 voices in his hand. There was no way he wasn’t going to make it.”

Uncle Auan’s coffee truck serves in front of Pruksa Precast Concrete Factory in Lam Luk Ka everyday except Sunday, from 6am to 1pm.