Rain to Reign in Bangkok Through Weekend

BANGKOK — Residents plowed through shin-high waters Friday as rains flooded parts of the capital.

Much of Bangkok will see rain through today, while scattered showers and cloudy skies will prevail across the weekend as temperatures dip to lows of 23C and highs of 33C.

Residents in Bang Rak, Yan Nawa, Bangkok Noi, Phasi Charoen, Sathorn and Khlong San districts experienced the most severe Friday floods as the hashtag #rain trended on social media and users posted about their weather experiences.



“It won’t flood in Bangkok this weekend, but there’s just rain today,” Seree Supratid, the director of Rangsit University’s Climate Change & Disaster Center said by phone Friday.

The capital’s searing heat is expected to return Monday, with temperatures leaping back to highs of 36C.

The northern, central and Isaan region provinces will continue to see summer storms until Wednesday while scattered rains are set to predominate in the south.