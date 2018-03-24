LIVE: Pro-Democracy Marchers Push Through Police, Reach Army HQ

BANGKOK — Protesters pushed past police Saturday evening on a march to army headquarters in Bangkok to demand the military dissolve the ruling junta and hold elections.

In what appeared the largest turnout since protests erupted anew in January, a crowd of several hundred set out from Thammasat University just after 5pm and after about two hours of maneuvering around police managed to march on army headquarters.

Police attempted to block a truck carrying protest leaders Rangsiman Rome, Sirawith “Ja New” Seritiwat, Arnon Nampha, Karn Pongprapaphan and tohers several times along the way.

Read: Activist Leader Held on Eve of Rally to Dissolve Junta

“When you take off our uniforms, you are citizens just like us,” Rangsiman said, exhorted the police to stand down.

Upon reaching their destination, protest leaders called on the military to drop its support for the junta, which calls itself the National Council for Peace and Order.

They folded flyers depicting junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha as a mosquito into paper airplanes and threw them threw a fence onto the grounds.

At 7:45pm, the police declared the protest illegal over a loudspeaker. Demonstrators responded by handing out flowers to the officers.

Reporter Asaree Thaitrakulpanich is live at the scene.

This is a developing story.