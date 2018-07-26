Bus Burns Down During Rush Hour Near BTS Bang Chak

BANGKOK — A bus Thursday evening was engulfed in flames on its way to Bang Na, causing traffic and damaging nearby shophouses and vehicles.

At about 6pm, a fire broke out inside yellow air-conditioned bus No. 48, running from Wat Pho to Ramkhamhaeng University’s Bang Na campus, when it reached Sukhumvit Soi 95/1, near BTS Bang Chak. Nobody was injured.

The fire spread to power cables, shophouses and vehicles parked nearby. Officers had to close the outbound road for about 30 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Bus driver Detch Klomsang, 48, told police that the bus was carrying five passengers when he smelt something burning inside the bus. Shortly after the passengers exited, the engine caught fire.

Merchant Sutee Preesit said he was selling mangosteens to pedestrians when he saw people exit the bus. He said the fire then quickly spread and became uncontrollable.