Starting Tomorrow, Smartphones Become Thai Driver’s Licenses

BANGKOK — Forgetting one’s driver’s license at home won’t be a problem starting tomorrow when they go digital.

An electronic version for both cars and motorcycles goes live nationwide on Tuesday from the Land Transport Department.

Drivers must download the free DLT QR Licence application (iOS/Android, currently unavailable). Once it’s installed, drivers can register by email and phone number, then scan the QR code on the back of their physical driver’s license.

Those holding cards printed before QR codes were added in September 2017 can contact the department to get their e-licenses.

Apart from being used as a digital driver’s license, the application will also provide information about the holders’ traffic tickets and offer reminders to renew their licenses.