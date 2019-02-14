Love in a Time of Political Hate. Still Possible?

It’s been said that politics can make for strange bedfellows. In today’s hyper-divided climate, it can lead to empty ones as well. So is there any hope for love in a time of open tribal warfare?

With elections just over the horizon, the hosts of the longest-running radio talk show’s best advice boils down to: put up or break up. Relationships are difficult enough without conflict over whether one is pro- or anti-anything, so Napaporn “P’Aoy” Triwitwareegune and Saithip “P’Chod” Montrikul Na Ayudhaya of Club Friday say the only chance couples have to to respect their differences – or call it quits.

“Many can’t make it,” Aoy said.

She said it’s important for couples to accept each other’s differences as just that – differences, not morally reprehensible defects. Try applying the same thinking of your other, less-combustible differences: one likes blockbuster movies, the other prefers French arthouse flicks.

“When you go vote, you don’t need to be holding each other’s hands into the booth,” Aoy said.

When discussing current events, try sticking to the facts instead of spouting provocations. And remember that discussions aren’t debates where someone has to be steamrolled

over.

“You don’t need to win over other people in the same house as you,” Aoy said.

Allowing each other space to vent politically with their tribe is important as well, the hosts said. One person can’t provide every type of fulfillment, and that includes political validation. A lot of couples simply leave their stripes at the door.

“It’s the same with friendships. You might have this really funny friend, but you don’t go talk to them when you need serious advice,” Aoy said.

