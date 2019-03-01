Hakuna Matata: ‘Lion King’ Musical to Roar Its Way to Bangkok in September

BANGKOK — World-famous broadway musical “The Lion King” will finally premiere in Bangkok later this year.

Multi award-winning “The Lion King” will show in Bangkok for the first time starting Sept. 15, organizer Bec-Tero Entertainment announced Friday afternoon.

The musical will take place at Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre. The first Broadway-standard theatre in Thailand can be reached by MRT Thailand Cultural Centre.

Tickets will go on sale March 30 via ThaiTicketMajor.

“The Lion King,” adapted from the 1994 Walt Disney animation of the same name, features actors in animal costumes as well as giant hollow puppets. It debuted in 1997 in the United States with instant success, before traveling to several cities worldwide including New York, London, Johannesburg and Tokyo.