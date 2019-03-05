Comedians to Dis Each Other’s Homelands at Bangkok Roast Battle

BANGKOK — Whose country’s better? Find out who’s got the saltiest response later this month when a roast battle of cultures and cities comes to Bangkok.

Coming from Toronto, Your Hood’s a Joke pits six pairs of comedians against each other as they each take turns to take the mick.

Thai-American comedian Chris Raufeisen will represent Thailand and fight against Minkus Nguyen of Vietnam. China’s Natty Warisa will take on Japan’s Meg Anderson.

A verbal brawl between islands will come from Singapore’s Jacky Ng and Indonesia’s Mo Sidik.

Canada’s Justin St. Denis will be up against Uncle Sam’s Jackson Foshay. Scotland’s Scott Mitchell will pick a fight with England’s Tristan Botly and trash talk from two continents will clash when Ireland’s Kevin Gildea faces Aussie Matthew Wharf.

Named Canada’s stand-up comedian of 2016, Brian Aylward will join the event as a special guest.

Tickets are 450 baht and available online. They are sold at 600 baht at the door.

The event, organized by Raw Comedy and Mad About Comedy, starts at 8pm on March 15 at Live Lounge on the second floor of The Sportsman. The sports bar is located on Soi Sukhumvit 13 and can be reached by foot from BTS Nana.