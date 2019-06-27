AspenONE® Version 11 Software Targets Improved Customer Profitability (Advertorial)

Bangkok – June 26, 2019 – Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), the asset optimization™ software company, today announced the general availability of the aspenONE® Version 11 software release. This release breaks down barriers between engineers, planners, schedulers and maintenance professionals and enables customers to leverage analytics to streamline operations and boost profitability. With Version 11 customers can realize higher operational efficiencies and throughput.

Version 11 release features innovations across aspenONE® Asset Performance Management (APM), aspenONE® Engineering, aspenONE® Manufacturing and Supply Chain software suites and introduces Aspen GDOT dynamic optimization software, which unifies production optimization for energy and bulk chemical companies in complex industrial environments. Aspen GDOT is the next generation of dynamic optimization technology, delivering increased savings for our customers worldwide.

According to Peter Reynolds, Senior Analyst, ARC Advisory Group, “Multi-unit optimization has always been difficult for many refining and petrochemical companies due to the inherent complexity of plant-wide models. The Aspen GDOT multi-unit dynamic coordination solution uses a simpler approach with dynamic data reconciliation and parameter estimation that should help owner-operators reduce current gaps in planning and scheduling.”

Version 11 of aspenONE® Asset Performance Management (APM) software suite incorporates prescriptive maintenance into planning and scheduling to warn of future equipment condition issues and plan interventions for asset failures and quality issues. It improves operational analytics for continuous and batch operations to accurately identify sources of process and quality variability and to improve asset utilization.

For engineering and construction companies, this launch provides multiple benefits to improve engineering efficiency, boost profitability and reduce project risk, including delivering more innovative designs and projects to customers faster. For energy and bulk chemicals customers, further integration helps optimize multiple units in real-time to ensure the best site-wide economic results. Specialty chemicals, polymers, and pharmaceutical companies are now able to align their operations with market needs using a full range of solutions that synchronize manufacturing with customer requirements.

“AspenTech is committed to delivering solutions that can help to increase the profitability of our customers. The innovation behind Version 11 of our flagship aspenONE solution delivers improved value for customers through multi-unit optimization capabilities, integration of predictive equipment failure capabilities into the planning and scheduling process, and enhancements to our aspenONE® Engineering software suite. Our customers are excited about the new capabilities introduced in this release which expand AspenTech’s support of their digitalization and operational excellence initiatives,” said Antonio Pietri, President and CEO, AspenTech.

Supporting Resources

About AspenTech

AspenTech is a leading software supplier for optimizing asset performance. Our products thrive in complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modeling expertise with big data machine learning. Our purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets faster, safer, longer and greener. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.