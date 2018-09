BANGKOK — Nineteen-year-old Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan Saturday night was crowned Miss Thailand World.

Nicolene, a business student at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, won the annual pageant in Bangkok after she was eliminated from the stage in June at Miss Universe Thailand.

She will represent Thailand in December at the Miss World pageant in Sanya, China.

Praewwanit Ruangthong, 26, and Helena Busch, 22, were the runner-ups.