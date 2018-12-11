Bangkok to Get Greasy with Aussie Reggae Act ‘Sticky Fingers’

BANGKOK — Music fans already have things to look forward to 2019, a year expected to be bigger than ever in terms of the live concert scene.

Bangkok is now a destination for Australian reggae fusion outfit Sticky Fingers’ world tour, The Very Company announced Tuesday morning.

More details are to come by the local promoter who earlier this year organized an appearance by Oasis’ Liam Gallagher.

Describing itself as a “melting pot of psych, rock, reggae and bourbon,” Sticky Fingers consists of Dylan Frost, Paddy Cornwall, Seamus Coyle, Beaker Best and Freddy Crabs. Their popular songs are “How to Fly,” “Cyclone,” “Gold Snafu” and “Australia Street.”

After going on hiatus in late 2016, the band released a comeback single “Kick On” this past April.