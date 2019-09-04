‘The Cave’ to Spelunk Thai Theaters Nov. 28

BANGKOK — A feature film about the epic rescue of 13 boys and their football coach from a Chiang Rai cave in 2018 will screen in Thai cinemas later this year.

“The Cave” or “Nang Non” will be screened in Major Cineplex as well as SF Cinema cinemas from Nov. 28.

A one-minute trailer was released to the public Wednesday. “The Cave” will also screen at the BFI London Film Festival.

Director Tom Waller revealed at a recent screening of his 2008 indie film “Soi Cowboy” that he had to wrestle with the government censorship board while making “The Cave.” Since he could not get in contact with the boys, the film will be focused on the rescuers instead.

“It’s told from the point of view of unsung heroes, people not in the news,” Waller said. He mentioned the film includes the stories of an Irish diver who aided the rescue, an American who was on-site, and a farmer who allowed the water pumped from the cave to flood her fields.

“I feel like it’s an important story,” the Thai-Irish Waller said.

Todd Ruiz, former editor of Khaosod English, will feature in the film as a reporter. Ruiz was present at Tham Luang Cave during the rescue in July 2018.

See the trailer here:

Waller’s production company, De Warrenne Pictures, has produced films such as “The Last Executioner,” “The Elephant King,” and “Patong Girl.”

