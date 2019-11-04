Ghost of Joshua Wong to Haunt Right-Wing Trans in Bangkok Play

BANGKOK — A transwoman, a famed Hong Kong activist, and a psychiatrist walk into a theatre in a dark comedy stage play coming this November.

As part of the annual Bangkok Theatre Festival, the surreal, humorous stage play “La nuit que j’ai aimé Joshua Wong” (The Night I Fell in Love with Joshua Wong) will be performed from Nov. 14 to 24 at Goose Life Space in Sanam Pao.

The story revolves around Coco, a conservative middle-aged transgender woman who wakes up one day to find her grandson, Frank, taking up the appearance of her political nemesis, Joshua Wong.

Triggered by her hatred of liberalism and violence of the protests in Hong Kong, Coco is on the verge of murdering Frank, and it’s psychiatrist Angelinarat Jung’s job to save her.

To add more star dazzle to the bizarre storyline, the straight male Frank will be played by actress Arachaporn “Goy” Pokinpakorn, who starred in the hugely successful coming-of-age drama series “Hormones.”

The show will ruminate on generational conflicts which is now prevailing in Thai society, according to the organizer.

“We refer to Joshua Wong as a mindset, not a person,” producer Nattaphan Boonlert said. “He is the symbol for the new generation that makes the older ones fear because they never have a chance to stand out for what they wanted when they were young.”

The show will be in Thai, with English surtitles. The show is directed by Wittaya Sudthinitaed and written by Radtai Lokutarapol, who together formed Qrious Theatre, a new theater group who say they will focus their theatrical efforts on the young and marginalized.

Tickets are available online for 500 baht for adults and 450 baht for students. The show is recommended for audiences aged 15 and older due to offensive language.