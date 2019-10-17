Are We Alone in the Universe? Experts to Weigh in at Bangkok, Chiang Mai Event

BANGKOK — World-renowned experts on aliens are beaming into the capital and Chiang Mai in November to talk about whether or not we’re really all alone in the universe.

The “Are We Alone in the Universe?” event, organized by the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand, will have Andrew Siemion and Michael Garrett discussing in English on Nov. 9 in Bangkok and Nov. 10 in Chiang Mai on the current search for extraterrestrial life outside our Solar System.

Siemion is the director of the UC Berkeley SETI (search for extraterrestrial intelligence) Research Center, as well as the US’s SETI Institute, an organization that funds the search for extraterrestrial life. He’s also the lead researcher for the Breakthrough Listen project, a well-funded research that uses state-of-the-art telescopes to search for communications from Deep Space.

Garett is the director of the University of Manchester’s Jodrell Bank Centre for Astrophysics as well as the university’s astrophysics head. He’s also the vice-chairman of the International Academy of Astronautics’ SETI Permanent Committee.

From the Thai side, Sarad Poshyachinda, executive director of the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand will be speaking.

The talk will be in English, with onsite Thai translation via headphones, which will cost 200 baht at the Bangkok talk and 150 baht at the Chiang Mai one. Admittance to the talk itself is free.

The Nov. 9 talk will be from 2pm to 4pm at the auditorium on the sixth floor of True Digital Park in Sukhumvit Soi 101 in Bangkok, reachable from BTS Punnawithi. Registration starts at 1:30pm, but you can reserve your seats in advance at this link.

The Chiang Mai talk a day later will be from 6pm to 2pm at the Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark in Mae Rim district. Registration starts at 5:30pm, but fill out this form to reserve your seat.

