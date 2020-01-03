Elsa to Freeze Bangkok Summer at ‘Disney on Ice’

BANGKOK — With “Frozen 2” having reaped 190 million baht and counting from Thai theaters, Disney’s icy grip won’t release us – Disney on Ice is coming to town this summer.

“Disney on Ice: Live Your Dreams” will be performing from April 1 to 5 at Impact Muang Thong Thani, with characters from Moana, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Tangled, Coco, and so on skimming across the rink to fans’ delight.

There will be 12 performances: 6:30pm on April 1, 2:30pm and 6:30pm on April 2, and at 10:30am, 2:30pm, and 6:30pm from April 3 to 5. The English language performances are at 6:30pm on April 3 and at 10:30am on April 4.

The show is approximately two hours long, and tickets range from 400 baht to 2,700 baht.

Tickets go on sale on Jan. 25 on Thai Ticket Major, but those who wish to get a 20 percent discount on their tickets can pre-register with organizer Bec Tero. However, the discounts will not be eligible for the most expensive ringside tickets priced at 2,700 nor for the English performances.

Disney on Ice is a regular, almost annual visitor to Bangkok, but April’s show will be the first time that the characters of Coco will be on skates in Bangkok. Live Your Dream added Coco and Winnie the Pooh to the show in 2019.

Impact Muang Thong Thani stadium can be reached by van, taxi or Impact Link shuttle via BTS Mo Chit exit No. 4 or MRT Chatuchak Park exit No. 3.