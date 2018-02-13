Floral Frenzy Fills Bangkok Flower Market (Photos)

BANGKOK — It’s the busiest day of the year at the nation’s largest flower market, where people streamed in to purchase bouquets and blossoms for Valentine’s Day.

Students, lovers and anyone hankering for an arrangement sped Tuesday to the Pak Khlong Talad in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district to stock up for tomorrow’s day of love.

Rainbow roses imported from Holland were especially popular buys despite being 200 baht per flower.

Compared to Feb. 13 last year, when the flower market was less lively due to the mourning of King Bhumibol, this year saw a blooming flower trade for vendors.