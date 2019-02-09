Thai Raksa Chart Accepts Royal Command, Thanks Ubolratana

BANGKOK — The Thai Raksa Chart Party issued a statement Saturday saying it had accepted the royal command which most likely put an end to the brief candidacy for prime minister by Ubolratana Mahidol.

“Thai Raksa Chart accepts the royal command with loyalty toward His Majesty and all members of the royal family,” the brief statement read.

Less than 14 hours after the party nominated Ubolratana, the oldest daughter of the late King Bhumibol, the king issued a royal command broadcast on all stations late Friday night saying it was inappropriate and unconstitutional her to enter politics.

In the statement, the pro-Thaksin party also thanked Ubolratana for her “kindness toward the party” and vowed to push for policies that will bring prosperity for Thailand. It added that it will respect the will of the people in a democratic way with the king as the head of state.

The party’s headquarters in Bangkok were closed and quiet today.