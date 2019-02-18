Lovesick Slovenian Destroys Pro-Junta Posters to Spite Girlfriend

KALASIN — A Slovenian man destroyed posters of the Phalang Pracharat Party to get back at his girlfriend for standing him up on Valentine’s Day to campaign for the party, police said.

Local police said the 54-year-old man was arrested in Kalasin City following complaints filed by candidate Chalong Karalert yesterday that eight of his posters were destroyed, including ones with images of junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha. The man, identified as Zvonimir Nad, was released with a warning Monday after Chalong declined to press charges.

According to police, the Slovenian national was tracked to his apartment after security footage showed him using a knife to slash some of the posters Saturday night. He later confessed to riding his motorcycle across the city just to destroy the party’s posters.

He told police that he was angry that his girlfriend, who campaigns for Chalong, stood up their Valentine’s dinner date – where he had planned to propose – to join a party rally.

The man said he got wasted and rode out on his political hack job because he couldn’t get in touch with the girlfriend, who was unidentified.

Chalong said he dropped the charges as the vandalism was committed by a foreigner who didn’t appear to be politically motivated, adding that he wants the atmosphere during his campaign to be “positive.”